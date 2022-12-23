Russian authorities demolish Mariupol theater to ‘hide crimes’ - Ukraine official

Reports say up to 600 people could’ve died under the ruins of the bombed theater

Russian authorities on Thursday began demolishing the ruined theater in Ukraine’s port city of Mariupol, according to the exiled city mayor’s aide Petro Andryushchenko.

The official posted a video in his social media showing a bulldozer destroying the rear of the building. Andryuschencko claimed that the Russian proxy administration of the occupied city plans to leave only the building’s facade.

Mariupol, which was home to over 500 thousand people before the beginning of the war, now has appoximately 150 thousand residents. The Drama theater, which was attacked by Russian warplanes with two 1102 lbs bombs in March despite a huge sign saying “Children” written in front of it to indicate that the building was being used as a shelter for civilians, was hidden behind a screen depicting famous Russian writers last month.

According to several journalistic investigations, up to 600 people could’ve died under the ruins of the theater. Over 1,200 civilians have been hiding in the building when it was attacked.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1606013364945227788 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Andryushchenko accused the occupation administration of trying to hide "Russian crimes" and intending to build a new theater “on the bones of Mariupol people.” Ukrainian officials have previously estimated the losses among the city’s population at 25,000 people.

Kyiv has also warned of a humanitarian catastrophe looming over Mariupol where nearly 80 percent of the apartment buildings were destroyed with thousands of people left without housing, water and food. Earlier this month several media reports based on satellite imagery unveiled that over 10,000 new graves have appeared at a Mariupol cemetery.