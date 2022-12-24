Zelensky blasts 'absolute evil' after another deadly Russian shelling

At least 7 killed, 58 injured in Russian shelling of Kherson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left at least seven dead and 58 injured in Kherson city, which Kyiv's forces recaptured in November. Back from his quick trip to Washington, the leader posted photos of the wreckage on his social media accounts. He noted the destruction came as Ukrainians were beginning Christmas celebrations.

"Kherson. In the morning, on Saturday, on the eve of Christmas, in the central part of the city," Zelensky said on Telegram, calling the attack "killing for the sake of intimidation and pleasure." "It is the real life of Ukraine... The world must see and understand what absolute evil we are fighting against."

On the day marking ten months since the beginning of the war, a string of shelling rained down around a busy Saturday market in Kherson, where a fire erupted. In the aftermath, several bodies were laying on the ground, including a man killed in his car near the market.

Despite Russia's retreat from the southern port city in November, Kherson remains within reach of Moscow's weaponry and under constant threat. On December 15, Russian shelling killed two people including a Red Cross worker in Kherson and completely cut power in the southern city.