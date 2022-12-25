Pink Floyd members raise over $500,000 in Ukraine aid

Their new composition features the vocals of Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk singing a patriotic march

Members of the British rock band Pink Floyd announced on Sunday that they have raised over $542,000 by recording their first song consisting of entirely new material since 1994.

The single “Hey, Hey, Rise Up” recorded by two members of the legendary group, David Gilmour and Nick Mason, was released on streaming platforms on April 8. The composition features the vocals of Ukrainian musician Andriy Khlyvnyuk from a popular Instagram video, where he performed a patriotic Ukrainian march “Oh, there is a red viburnum in the meadow” in Kyiv.

After the beginning of the Russian invasion, Khlyvnyuk abandoned a U.S. tour with his band BoomBox to serve in the Ukrainian army. In March he recorded a cappella rendition of the first verse of the song, which gained international popularity.

“Pink Floyd would like to thank everyone who has supported Hey, Hey, Rise Up. The single, recorded on 30th March with Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band BoomBox, has so far raised over £450,000 to help alleviate the suffering of the Ukrainian people,” the band said on Facebook.

“David Gilmour and Nick Mason have made this up to £500,000 which will be distributed to the following humanitarian charities: Hospitallers, The Kharkiv and Przemyśl Project, Vostok SOS, Kyiv Volunteer and Livyj Bereh,” the statement added, listing several charity organizations aiding Ukrainians.

“Let’s see what else we can do this winter,” the band said, urging their followers to donate to charities directly as millions of Ukrainians are left without heating and water due to Russia’s attacks on the country's energy grid and civilian infrastructure.