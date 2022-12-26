Three killed in suspected Ukraine drone attack on Russian airbase

It is the second time this month that a suspected Ukrainian drone attack was carried out on the base in Engels

At least three servicemen were killed and four wounded on Monday morning following an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on an airbase in southern Russia.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said that a “Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region” in the early hours of Monday.

“As the result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen, who were at the airfield were fatally injured,” the statement added, underlining that no aircraft were damaged.

Some reports suggest the attack was carried out using a modified kamikaze drone. Kyiv has not yet commented on the incident.

It is the second time this month that a suspected Ukrainian drone attack was carried out on the base in Engels. Earlier in December, a powerful explosion damaged two Tu-95 bombers. At least two servicemen were wounded and hospitalized following the blast.

The Engels military base is located nearly 400 miles away from the Ukraine border. It hosts two heavy bomber air regiments operating Tu-160M and Tu-95MS missile carriers, according to media reports. The aircraft stage at the base is regularly used to strike Ukrainian cities with cruise missiles.