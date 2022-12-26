Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on December 25 to distance from Russia

For some people, the change of date represents a separation from Russia, its culture and its religion

Many Ukrainians decided to celebrate Christmas on December 25 this year, despite the holiday traditionally falling on January 7 under the Julian calendar used both by the Ukrainian and Russian Orthodox Church.

The change of date symbolizes separation from the neighboring country that on Saturday staged another missile attack on civilian targets in Ukraine, killing at least 10 people and wounding 55 in the southern city of Kherson. Ukrainians dressed in traditional costumes gathered to sing Christmas carols inside a metro station in Kyiv on Sunday to shelter from possible air strikes.

“What began on February 24, the full-scale invasion, is an awakening and an understanding that we can no longer be part of the Russian world,” Olena Paliy, a 33-year-old Bobrytsia resident, told AP during a Christmas mass.

Last week, her community took a vote with 200 out of 204 people supporting the adoption of December 25 as the new day to celebrate Christmas.

Earlier in October leaders of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine officially allowed worshippers to celebrate Christmas on December 25, a move which brings Ukrainians closer to Protestant and Catholic Christians using the Gregorian calendar. The Ukrainian Church represents one of the two branches of Orthodoxy in the county and does not recognize the authority of the Russian Patriarchy, which publicly supported the Kremlin's invasion.

The same month the Synod of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine decreed that heads of local churches could choose the date depending on the opinion of their communities. According to the Synod, the decision was influenced by years of discussion on the topic as well as the circumstances of the war.