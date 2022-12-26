But Russia would need to face a war crimes tribunal before being invited, Dmytro Kuleba says

Ukraine wants a peace summit to take place at the end of February as the country marks one year since Russia's military invasion, its foreign minister said on Monday.

“Every war ends in a diplomatic way,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the Associated Press in an interview. “Every war ends as a result of the actions taken on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.”

Kuleba emphasized that Kyiv will still do everything in its power to win the war that started in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea and was subjected to a major escalation on February 24 of this year when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" that sent Russian tanks rolling across the border.

The conflict has caused thousands of deaths on both sides and created Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

Ukraine's foreign minister said that Russia would have to face a war crimes tribunal before being invited to the summit, which would ideally take place at the United Nations with Secretary-General António Guterres as a possible mediator.

“The United Nations could be the best venue for holding this summit, because this is not about making a favor to a certain country,” he told AP. “This is really about bringing everyone on board.”

The country's top diplomat also revealed that the U.S. government would speed up deployment of the $1 billion Patriot missile system that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said will be provided to Kyiv. Biden made the announcement during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Washington -- his first trip abroad since the war began. Kuleba said that the Patriot battery would be ready for the battlefield in six months instead of the one year of training usually required.