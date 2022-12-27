Ukraine must ‘demilitarize’ or Russian army will do it - FM Lavrov

‘As far as the duration of the conflict is concerned, the ball is on the side of the Kyiv regime and Washington that stands behind its back’

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview on Tuesday that Ukraine must meet Moscow's demands for "demilitarization" and "denazification" or else "the Russian army will solve the issue."

“Demilitarization” and “denazification” of Ukraine are the terms that President Vladimir Putin used to justify the Russian invasion of the neighboring country late February but did not specify how these goals could be achieved. Following months of heavy fighting that has not brought Moscow any significant victories, the official rhetoric was altered to saying that the “special military operation” as the Kremlin dubbed the ongoing war was in reality a conflict with NATO and the United States.

Lavrov echoed these statements accusing the West of fueling the war in Ukraine to "destroy" Russia.

"It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country,” Lavrov said, warning the United States against ordering a “decapitation strike” on Putin.

The minister also claimed that Kyiv could “end the senseless resistance at any time.”

“As for the duration of the conflict is concerned, the ball is on the side of the (Kyiv) regime and Washington that stands behind its back,” Lavrov told Russian state news agency TASS.

Lavrov's comments come a day after his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba announced that Kyiv wanted to hold an international “peace” summit to end the war within two months with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres being a mediator. He added that he did not expect Russia to participate in it adding that Moscow should face a war crimes tribunal before Ukraine engages in direct peace talks. Earlier on Monday, Ukraine also called for Russia to be removed as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.