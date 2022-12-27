'Painful' fighting in Donbas as Putin wishes Ukrainian refugee ‘best in new year’

Ukraine warns that the New Year’s eve could see 'maximum damage' to the country’s energy system due to increased Russian shelling

The silence after an explosion… only interrupted by the crackling of the fires still burning. Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces raged on in the city of Bakhmut - a city in Eastern Ukraine facing some of the most intense fighting since the invasion. Now almost empty except for a few remaining elderly residents.

"There used to be a shop in our building, now it's not there anymore. I'm the only one from the whole building who is still here. All windows are blown out, the bathrooms are destroyed. And there is no heating," said Oleksandr, an 85-year-old Bakhmut resident.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the situation in the war-torn city and the rest of the region.

"Bakhmut, Kreminna and other areas in Donbas now require maximum strength and concentration. The situation there is difficult and painful,” the president said.

“Power outages continue. As of this evening, about nine million people do not have power in various regions of Ukraine. But the number and duration of outages are gradually decreasing," he added.

Ukraine also warned that the New Year’s eve could see "maximum damage” to the country’s energy system, due to a potentially increased risk of Russian shelling.

On Tuesday Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave Ukraine an ultimatum: Fulfill Moscow’s demands - including surrendering Ukrainian territory currently under partial or full Russian control — or the fate of Ukraine will be decided by the Russian forces.

Meanwhile Russia’s President Vladimir Putin called an 8-year old Ukrainian refugee girl from the Zaporizhzhya region, after she won a trip for children to the residence of Father Frost - the Russian Santa Claus.

“You are welcome, Sahshenka. Say hello to your mum and dad. I know you plant tomatoes and cucumbers. Would you send me cucumbers? I'll wait for New Year's gifts from you too. Okay? I hug you and wish you all the best in the new year,” Putin told her.