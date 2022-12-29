Russia’s Lavrov says Kyiv not ready for peace talks, dismisses Zelensky's plan

'We would like to end this war as soon as possible, which the West was preparing and, as a result, unleashed against us through Ukraine'

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that Ukraine was not ready for peace talks, claiming that Kyiv needs to accept Moscow’s annexation of its four regions.

Moscow doesn’t fully control the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia but aims at achieving it by being patient, according to Lavrov.

"I am convinced that thanks to our perseverance, patience and determination, we will defend the noble goals that are vital for our people and our country," the minister said in an interview.

"We are patient people. We will protect our compatriots, citizens and lands that have been Russian for centuries,” he added.

Lavrov also dismissed Zelensky’s 10-point peace plan that requires Russia to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pay for damages that the invasion caused to the neighboring country. The minister called the plan an “illusion,” once again accusing the West of waging the war on Russia through Ukraine.

"We would like to end this war as soon as possible, which the West was preparing and, as a result, unleashed against us through Ukraine," he said.

According to Lavrov the talks could resume only after Kyiv recognizes the four annexed regions as belonging to Russia.

"They should become free from the threat of Nazification that they have faced for many years," the minister said, reiterating Moscow’s claims that Ukraine needs to be “demilitarized” and “denazified.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said on Wednesday that there could be no peace plan “that does not take into account today's Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine announced plans to hold a peace summit at the end of February, which would ideally take place at the United Nations with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as a possible mediator. Kyiv stressed that Russia would have to face a war crimes tribunal before being invited to the summit.