Explosions hit Kyiv as Russia launches 'massive' wave of missile strikes on Ukraine

Over 120 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities, according to presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak

Russia on Thursday morning launched over 100 missiles on Ukraine, with explosions hitting the capital of Kyiv and wounding at least three people according to local authorities.

Air-raid sirens sounded across most of Ukraine at 5:30 am. The country’s authorities have been warning for days that Moscow was planning new attacks on its energy grid.

"The enemy is attacking Ukraine from various directions with air and sea-based cruise missiles from strategic aircraft and ships," Ukraine's air force said on social media.

The military called the attack "massive." Over 120 missiles were fired at Ukrainian cities in waves, according to presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak.

"For the moment, there are three wounded in Kyiv, including a 14-year-old girl. They are all in hospital," Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media.

Rockets also hit the northeastern city of Sumy, according to Vitaly Kim, a provincial governor in southern Ukraine. In addition, most of the western city of Lviv was left without electricity, the city's mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.

"Ninety percent of the city is without electricity," he wrote on social media.

"We are waiting for more information from energy experts. Trams and trolleybuses are not running in the city," he added, also warning of potential water cuts.

The Ukrainian military’s southern command said that two Russian ships were preparing to launch cruise missiles from the Black Sea. Moscow has been pounding Ukrainian cities with rockets and kamikaze drones for months, specifically targeting the country’s energy infrastructure. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called on Ukrainians to prepare for intensified attacks during the holidays.

“It is important for the Russians that Christmas and New Year’s Eve pass in darkness in Ukraine,” Ukraine’s prime minister Denys Shmyhal said.