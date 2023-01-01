Kyiv hit by explosions amid New Year attack, Zelensky says Ukraine will fight

'We fight as one team – the whole country, all our regions. I admire you all. I want to thank every invincible region of Ukraine,' says Zelensky

A fresh round of explosions hit Kyiv less than an hour into the new year, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promising his people would fight until victorious.

At around the same time Russian leader Vladimir Putin delivered his midnight address, explosions shook the Ukrainian capital. AFP journalists heard at least 11 loud blasts in the early afternoon. Mayor Vitali Klitschko noted the attack on Telegram, adding there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The explosions came after Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations. Klitschko said on social media that at least one person died from the attacks on Saturday, while city authorities said 22 others were injured.

Putin's invasion of Ukraine is entering its 11th month, with Russian strikes systematically targeting energy infrastructure, leaving millions in the cold and dark in the middle of winter. In Kyiv, nearby sidewalks were covered in glass from blown-out windows, including from the National Palace of Arts.

Earlier in the evening, Zelensky pledged during an address: "We fight and will continue to fight. For the sake of the main word: 'victory,'" he said, as his country saw the old year out hours after the new wave of strikes.

"I want to say to all of you: Ukrainians, you are incredible! See what we have done and what we are doing!" Zelensky said in the emotional speech. "We fight as one team – the whole country, all our regions. I admire you all. I want to thank every invincible region of Ukraine.”