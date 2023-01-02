Russia's overnight strikes on Kyiv cause power outages

Ukrainian officials say there were 'waves' of attacks by Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Russian drones on Monday morning attacked critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv and nearby towns causing power outages, according to officials.

By 0100 GMT Ukraine’s air defense systems downed 20 air targets above Kyiv. Residents were ordered to "stay in shelters."

"It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks," Oleksii Kuleba, head of the Kyiv region military administration, said in his Telegram account.

He added there were "waves" of attacks by Iranian-made kamikaze drones.

"Russians launched several waves of Shahed drones. Targeting critical infrastructure facilities. Air defense is at work," he wrote.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said the strikes had knocked out some power and heating.

"There are emergency power outages in the city," he wrote on Telegram.

"An injured 19-year-old man was hospitalized in the Desnyanskyi district of the capital," the mayor added. Authorities later said he was cut by the falling debris.

A New Year's weekend in Ukraine was marked by dozens of Russian assaults that killed at least four people. According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year.

In his national address on Sunday he praised Ukrainians for unity and support for the country’s military.

"Drones, missiles, everything else will not help them," he said of the Russians. "Because we stand united. They are united only by fear."

In his New Year's speech, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian soldiers were fighting for "our motherland, truth and justice ... so that Russia's security can be guaranteed."