Russia, Ukraine say Russian recruits killed in Ukrainian strike in Donetsk region

Dozens of Russian recruits were killed in a Ukrainian New year’s Eve attack on their quarters in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, with the death toll ranging from 63 to as many as 400.

Unverified footage posted online showed a building in the mining town of Makiivka purported to be a vocational college converted into a barracks where soldiers were housed with an ammunition dump, according to a source close to the Russian-installed authorities there.

While Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said as many as 400 Russians were killed, Moscow only put the number at 63.

"As a result of a strike by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead on a temporary deployment point, 63 Russian servicemen were killed," said Russia’s Defense Ministry. In its daily report on Sunday, it said it destroyed seven U.S.-made HIMARS rockets fired by Ukrainian forces, including near Makiivka.

Russia has mobilized since September at least 300,000 soldiers and has been sending them to bolster its faltering invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine said it shot down all Russian drones in a massive wave of attacks, after Moscow launched an unprecedented third straight night of air strikes against civilian targets, intensifying its air war into the new year.

The air raids mark a change in tactics for Russia, in what Kyiv has called a sign of Moscow’s desperation as Ukraine’s ability to defend its air space have improved.