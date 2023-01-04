89 Russians reported killed in Ukraine New Year attack

Ukraine attacked Donbas region with US-made HIMARS, Russian general says

Eighty-nine died in an attack on Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine on New Year’s Day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry early Wednesday, while Ukraine has placed the death toll more than four times higher.

The attack came about after Russian soldiers used their cell phones and gave away their location to Ukraine’s military, according to Russia’s Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov.

He said in a statement that Ukrainian forces used US-made HIMARS rocket systems on the village of Makiivka, in the eastern Donbas region, shortly after the clock struck midnight on January 1.

“Currently, a commission is working to investigate the circumstances of what has happened,” he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1610434421626404865 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“But it is already obvious that the main reason for what has happened was the turning on and massive use by personnel of mobile phones within reach of enemy weapons contrary to the ban.”

Many of the casualties were freshly mobilized reserve forces, reports said.

Russian previously put the death toll at 63 soldiers, the single most deadly strike against Russia's military since February 2022, when Russian forces invaded Ukraine.