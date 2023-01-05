Ukraine-Russia war: Erdogan holds calls with Zelensky and Putin

Turkey trying again to get mediation going between Ukrainian and Russian leaders as war nears one-year anniversary

Recep Tayyip Erdogan participated in another round of diplomacy on Wednesday when the Turkish president reportedly held phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As Russia's military invasion of Ukraine nears its one-year anniversary, Erdogan is again trying to get mediation going between the Ukrainian and Russian leaders.

"Since the first day of the seven-month conflict in Ukraine, we have always believed that there are no winners in war," Erdogan said at the United Nations this past September. "Today, we continue to emphasize the key role of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the crisis."

Ankara has been attempting mediation from the start of the war, using its good ties with both countries to position itself as the essential go between.

Turkey helped to broker the Green Deal that freed Ukrainian wheat and corn to feed a hungry Middle East and Africa. Speaking in July at the signing ceremony in Istanbul for the grain export deal, Erdogan said that he hoped that "it will be a new turning point that will revive hopes for peace."

Erdogan is also looking to reposition his country in Syria as another reason for discussions with Moscow.

Ultimately, Ankara's wanting to maintain good ties with both Ukraine and Russia is part of a larger strategy of reaching out for diplomacy, including the recent rapprochement with Israel.