Russia's Putin orders 1-day ceasefire in Ukraine for Orthodox Christmas

Turkish President Erdogan earlier pressed Putin to declare a 'unilateral' ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a one-day ceasefire "along the entire line of contact" in Ukraine to mark Orthodox Christmas, the Kremlin reported.

According to the statement, the 36-hour ceasefire will run from noon on January 6 to midnight on January 7. Russian authorities called on the Ukrainian side to "declare a ceasefire and enable citizens to attend Christmas services."

In response, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mikhail Podolyak called the proposal "a cynical trap and an element of propaganda."

Earlier on Thursday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed Putin to declare a "unilateral" ceasefire in Ukraine, as he spoke to both the Russian leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his latest attempts to broker an end to the 10-month war.

"Calls for peace and negotiations should be supported by a unilateral ceasefire and a vision for a fair solution," Erdogan told Putin, but he made no mention of a "unilateral" ceasefire in his subsequent talks with Zelensky.

"Erdogan stated that as Turkey, we are ready to facilitate and mediate the establishment of a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the Turkish presidency said after the call.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the war. Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike an UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Zelensky to Turkey for truce talks, but the Kremlin has shown little willingness to soften its approach to Ukraine.

The Turkish leader's call for a ceasefire followed an earlier proposal by Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill for an Orthodox Christmas truce this week. Many Orthodox Christians annually celebrate Christmas Day on or near January 7 to remember Jesus Christ's birth, described in the Christian Bible, and the date that works to the commonly observed Julian calendar.