Israeli citizen injured in Ukraine after stepping on bomb

An Israeli citizen was injured in Ukraine after stepping on a bomb and transferred to a Kyiv hospital in serious condition, according to a press release from ZAKA International.

Tichina Gandhi, a resident of the central Israeli city of Netanya, was injured roughly two weeks ago while fighting in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and was evacuated by the army to a hospital in Kharkiv. However, with the efforts of ZAKA and the Foreign Ministry, he was transferred Wednesday to the hospital in Kyiv in serious condition.

ZAKA Spokesperson Israeli citizen Tichina Gandhi being transferred to hospital in Ukraine.

"We were four soldiers on an operation in the forest, two in the front and my friend and I in the back," Gandhi said of the incident that left him in serious condition. "The first two stepped on an explosive and died on the spot, my friend and I also stepped on an explosive and were hurt. Due to the severe leg injuries, we crawled on our arms in the forest for a while to reach the soldiers who could treat us."

"The fact that I stayed alive is the biggest miracle," he stated. "I need to undergo more surgeries and recovery, but the most important thing is that I'm alive."

Nachman Dickstein, ZAKA Deputy-Commander in Ukraine, stated that Gandhi asked to put on tefillin (phylacteries) when he arrived at the hospital in Kyiv.

"In a conversation with Rabbi Moshe Fima, he promised the soldier that he would do everything he could to put on tefillin every day," Dickstein continued, "and within a short time, a donor from New York gave him a new pair of tefillin."