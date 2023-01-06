Germany, US to send Ukraine armored vehicles in major upgrade

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from army stocks is also to be delivered to Ukraine

Germany will supply Ukraine with around 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles within weeks as part of a new phase of support coordinated with the US, a government spokesman said on Friday.

US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced on Thursday that both their countries will send powerfully armed infantry fighting vehicles to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion.

The United States will supply Bradleys -- which usually come armed with 25 mm autocannon, a 7.62 mm machine-gun and anti-tank missiles -- while Germany will send Marders, they said.

“Regarding the Marders, we want to send a battalion which consists of roughly 40 vehicles," German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said. "Those 40 vehicles should be ready in the first quarter still to then be handed over to Ukraine. Experts are saying the training will take about eight weeks and the training will take place in Germany beforehand.”

A Patriot anti-aircraft missile system from army stocks is also to be delivered to Ukraine in the first quarter, he said.

Germany last year championed deals in which eastern NATO allies sent familiar Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, with Germany in turn supplying those countries with more modern Western-made equipment.

Hebestreit said there had been talks with the U.S. and others since mid-December on how to support Ukraine going forward. He said the possibility of supplying Soviet-produced equipment is “slowly coming to an end,” while the situation in Ukraine is changing with massive Russian strikes on infrastructure and fighting could increase when the weather warms up.