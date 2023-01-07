Fighting in Ukraine continues despite Putin’s ceasefire order

'And then they talk about a 'ceasefire.' This is beyond the understanding of any civilized act'

There was no sign of a 36-hour ceasefire declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the Orthodox Christmas celebrated on Saturday.

Artillery shelling and mortar fire continued in the frontline town of Bakhmut, which has become the most heated battle in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. Fighting also continued in other parts of the front in southern and eastern Ukraine with sides trading blame for initiating the fire.

Earlier on Friday, Russia’s defense ministry said that Ukrainian forces fired on its positions in the annexed regions of Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia, forcing the Russian military to return fire. Kyiv officials in turn said that Russian jets fired 12 missiles in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk, also accusing Moscow of attacking Bakhmut, Kharkiv and Kherson, where at least one person was reported killed in the Russian strike on a firehouse.

“And then they talk about a “ceasefire.” This is beyond the understanding of any civilized act,” Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, wrote in his Telegram account under the images from the scene of the strike.

He also posted pictures and reports of the damage caused by Russian rockets in residential areas in the city of Kramatorsk and other areas of the Donetsk region.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the Russian order for a truce over Orthodox Christmas, claiming Moscow wanted “to use Christmas as a cover” to halt Ukraine's progress in the eastern Donbas region. He added that Russia had repeatedly ignored Kyiv's own peace plan.

The ceasefire announced by Putin on Thursday was supposed to start on Friday at noon and run through midnight on Saturday. Military analysts said that Moscow was likely to use that time to transfer fresh troops and military equipment to the frontline.