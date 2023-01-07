Ukraine intel says Russia to start 2nd wave of mobilization on Jan.15

Moscow plans to draft 500,000 more conscripts, according to Kyiv

Ukraine’s military intelligence revealed on Friday that Russia is planning to start another wave of mobilization as early as January 15.

According to Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy military intelligence chief, Moscow will draft 500,000 conscripts in addition to the 300,000 that have been called up after President Vladimir Putin announced a “partial mobilization” in September.

Skibitsky told the Guardian that Russia needs fresh forces to launch offensives in the spring and summer in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

“We expect them to conduct offensives in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, as well as possibly Zaporizhzhia but to defend in Kherson and Crimea. This is the number of men they will need for such a task,” the official explained.

“They are putting their emphasis on numbers of men and equipment and hoping to overwhelm our side.”

He added that it would take Russia about two months to put together the military formations. Skibitsky stressed that the outcome on the battlefield would depend on the ongoing supply of western ammunition and weapons to Ukraine.

“If Russia loses this time around, then Putin will collapse,” said Skibitsky.

He noted that the next six to eight months would be the “last push” for Ukraine. Earlier in December, Putin denied reports about a second wave of mobilization, saying it was “pointless” to talk about it as only half of those already mobilized in the fall had been sent to Ukraine.