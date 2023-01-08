Russia claims killed over 600 Ukrainian troops in 'retaliatory strike' in Kramatorsk

The attack came in response to Ukraine's New Year strike in the eastern Ukrainian town of Makiivka that left at least 89 Russian troops dead

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said it conducted a “retaliatory strike'' in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk killing more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen.

The ministry’s spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said during a daily briefing that the Russian army targeted two dormitories used by Ukrainian forces as barracks.

"As a result of a massive missile strike on these locations of temporary deployment of Ukrainian troops more than 600 soldiers were killed," he stated, adding that over 1,300 troops were housed in the destroyed buildings.

The attack came in response to Ukraine's New Year strike in the eastern Ukrainian village of Makiivka that left at least 89 Russian troops dead, with Ukraine initially claiming the toll was as high as 400 people.

“The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has conducted a retaliation operation. Over the past 24 hours, locations of temporary deployment of Ukrainian military personnel in Kramatorsk have been identified. More than 700 soldiers were stationed in dormitory No. 28 and more than 600 - in dormitory No. 47,” Konashenkov said.

Ukraine denied Moscow's statement, saying it was “as true as the data that they have destroyed all of our HIMARS." According to Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesperson for the Eastern group of the Ukrainian army, Russian forces were not capable of delivering such high-precision strikes.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Pavlo Kyrylenko, the head of the Donetsk regional administration, said Russia launched seven rocket attacks on Kramatorsk overnight, damaging "an educational institution, an industrial facility and a garage cooperative." However, no casualties were reported.