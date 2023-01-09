Russia to label maps that dispute its ‘territorial integrity’ as extremist materials

The amendment will affect school maps that show the annexed Crimea as Ukrainian

Russia’s government on Sunday backed an amendment to the country’s anti-extremism law classifying maps that undermine its “territorial integrity” as extremist materials.

The move comes amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and annexation of its eastern and southern regions. According to the TASS news agency, the new amendment means that “cartographic and other documents and images that dispute the territorial integrity of Russia,” such as school maps that show the annexed Crimea as Ukrainian, will be punishable as extremist.

It is also aimed against the maps that do not show the Kuril Islands, seized by the Soviet Union and disputed by Japan since the end of World War II, as part of Russia. The amendment needs to pass three readings in the State Duma, Russia's lower house of parliament, before being sent to the upper house, the Federation Council, and signed by President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in December, the State Duma adopted in the first reading a package of bills that impose fines for distributing maps that undermine Russia’s territorial integrity. The legislation implies fines up to $14,300 for entities and up to $40 dollars or arrest up to 15 days for individuals.

Russia has tightened its anti-extremism legislation since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine targeting journalists, NGO’s, private businesses and religious organizations. Critics see these moves as an attempt to use fines and criminal prosecution to suppress those opposing the Ukraine war.