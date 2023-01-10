Russian forces push to capture Ukraine’s Soledar, close to Bakhmut

By seizing Soledar, Moscow will advance to closing down on the strategic city of Bakhmut located just a few miles to the southwest

Russian forces have stepped up their “powerful assault” on the small town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv officials and Western intelligence said on Tuesday.

Moscow is using the Wagner mercenary group that is known for recruiting inmates from Russian prisons to help its troops capture the salt-mining settlement in the Donetsk region. Ukraine said that Wagner’s “best reserves” launched a “powerful assault” on Soledar over the weekend, when Putin had officially declared a unilateral ceasefire to mark the Orthodox Christmas.

According to Britain’s Defense Ministry, Russian troops have gained control of most of the settlement by now. Ukrainian officials said on Monday that their forces continue to repel “waves of attacks” in Soledar. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly address there were no walls left standing in the town.

“I thank all our fighters in Soledar who withstand new and tougher assaults of the invaders. It is very difficult - there are almost no whole walls left,” he said, adding that by holding Soledar the Ukrainian army “won additional time and additional resources.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1612745819366506497 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Zelensky also questioned the point of Russia's capturing the town that had a population of just 10,000 people before the war but is empty and destroyed now.

“Everything is completely destroyed, there is almost no life left. And thousands of their own people are lost: all the land near Soledar is covered with corpses of the invaders and scarred from strikes. This is what insanity looks like,” the president said.

However, by seizing Soledar Moscow will advance to closing down on the strategic city of Bakhmut located just a few miles to the southwest. Bakhmut is currently controlled by Ukraine but Russian forces have been trying to seize the town, suffering heavy losses for nearly 10 months now.

The victory in Soledar would not only demonstrate to pro-war Russians that their army is advancing after a series of setbacks in Donbas, but would also give Moscow an opportunity to flank Bakhmut from the north. However, according to the UK intelligence, Russia “is unlikely to envelop” the city imminently as “Ukrainian forces maintain stable defensive lines in depth and control over supply routes.”

Pushing to advance in Donbas, Russia appointed Colonel-General Alexander Lapin as chief of staff of the ground forces. This nomination was made despite opposition from some of Putin’s most radical officials, including the head of Russia's Chechnya Republic Ramzan Kadyrov, who have publicly slammed Lapin for surrendering the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.