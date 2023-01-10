NATO, EU vow more support for Ukraine to defend itself

'We have no indication that Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia'

NATO and the European Union vowed on Tuesday to ramp up their cooperation and bolster their backing of Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion.

"We must continue to strengthen the partnership between NATO and the European Union. And we must further strengthen our support to Ukraine," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said after signing a joint declaration with the EU's top officials.

Countries in NATO and the EU – which share 21 members – have funneled billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv that have helped it push back Moscow's forces. The United States, Germany, and France announced they will also supply Ukraine with armored fighting vehicles, but Kyiv has pleaded for modern heavy tanks to be sent as well.

Stoltenberg said Kyiv's Western backers will meet next week with Ukraine's defense minister "to discuss exactly what types of weapons are needed and how can allies provide those weapons.”

"This is not only about adding more systems, more platforms, more weapons, but also ensuring that the platforms, the weapons we have already provided, are working as they should," he urged.

This came less than a week after Stoltenberg told a business conference in Norway that it would be dangerous to underestimate Russia and its President Vladimir Putin's ambitions in Ukraine.

"They have shown a great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering," he said. "We have no indication that President Putin has changed his plans and goals in Ukraine. So it's dangerous to underestimate Russia."

Ukrainian forces are facing waves of assaults by Russian forces on the small salt-mining town of Soledar, Kyiv officials said on Tuesday, as Moscow strives to make its first breakthrough in the east in months. Russian forces are also fighting to capture the city of Bakhmut to the southwest, where troops from both sides have been taking heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.