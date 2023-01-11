Russian mercenary Wagner group claims capture of Ukraine’s Soledar

Kyiv denied that Russians have taken Soledar, saying pictures released by the Wagner had been taken elsewhere

The head of Russia’s mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed late Tuesday that his units took control of Ukraine’s eastern town of Soledar, after days of fierce fighting.

A small salt-mining town close to the strategic city of Bakhmut - currently seen as Russia’s main military objective in Ukraine’s Donbas region - Soledar has been almost completely destroyed by the constant attacks of the Russian army and mercenaries.

"Wagner units took control of the entire territory of Soledar. A cauldron has been formed in the center of the city, in which urban fighting is going on," Prigozhin, who is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said, according to Russian news agencies.

"The number of prisoners will be announced tomorrow," he added.

The Russian state RIA news agency later reported that Wagner group took over Soledar’s salt mines after “fierce fighting.” Washington has previously said Prigozhin may be seeking personal control of the area's mines, which are the largest in Europe.

Kyiv denied that Russians have taken Soledar.

"Soledar was, is and will be Ukrainian," the strategic communications department of the Ukrainian military said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that pictures released by the Wagner that Russian media said were taken in Soledar had been taken elsewhere.

"It seems that the location of Prigozhin does not correspond to reality, and he is not in the Soledar mines," the statement said, noting that Wagner's announcement was aimed "at internal audience in order to somehow justify the insane losses among the prisoners." The comment refers to Wagner recruiting inmates from Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine. According to independent media estimates, at least 40,000 prisoners have joined the mercenary group since the beginning of Moscow's offensive.

"The Russians are saying that Soledar is under their control, this not true," the spokesman of the Eastern Command of the Ukraine's army told local media.

Britain's Defense Ministry earlier said that Soledar was close to falling to Russia but noted that Moscow was “unlikely” to capture Bakhmut, where Ukraine has “stable defense lines.” The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War in turn said that Prigozhin “will continue to use both confirmed and fabricated Wagner group success in Soledar and Bakhmut to promote the Wagner group as the only Russian force in Ukraine capable of securing tangible gains.”