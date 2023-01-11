Turkey sending Cold War-era cluster bombs to Ukraine - report

The artillery-fired cluster munitions, designed by the United States, were a key demand made by Kyiv to Washington

Turkey started sending Cold War-era cluster bombs to Ukraine late last year to assist in its fight against invading Russian forces, according to a report published Wednesday in Foreign Policy.

The artillery-fired cluster munitions, designed by the United States, were a key demand made by Kyiv to Washington.

Ankara began transferring the weapons in November, current and former U.S. and European officials told the American news magazine.

Called a dual-purpose improved conventional munition (DPICM), the weapon is controversial. It is banned by more than 100 countries under the Convention on Cluster Munitions. Turkey and the U.S. are among the 16 countries that have not signed the international treaty and continue to manufacture the weapons. However, U.S. law bans exports of DPICMs.

Each round of the cluster bomb scatters around 88 bomblets, which can stay active on the battlefield for years, posing a danger to civilians. They are designed to destroy tanks by bursting into smaller sub-munitions.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey, has attempted to play the role of mediator between Moscow and Kyiv. He recently held another round of phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erdogan told Putin that a unilateral ceasefire was needed to bolster peace efforts and create a "vision for a fair solution," the Turkish presidency said. For his part, Putin said to Erdogan that he was willing to enter talks with Kyiv if Ukraine accepts the "new territorial realities," the Kremlin said in a statement.