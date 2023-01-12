Russia changes commander again in Ukraine as battle for Soledar continues

The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin, appointed only in October to lead the invasion

Moscow has changed the commander overseeing the invasion of Ukraine, with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointing Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov to lead troops.

The change effectively demoted General Sergei Surovikin - known as “General Armageddon” - appointed only in October to lead the invasion and oversaw heavy attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This is the second reshuffle since the start of the war in February.

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that Gerasimov’s appointment was a “raising of the status of the leadership” of the military force in Ukraine and was implemented to “improve the quality… and effectiveness of the management of Russian forces.”

This comes as Russian private military firm Wagner Group said its capture of the salt mining town Soledar in eastern Ukraine was complete. However, the Ukrainian military said the battle was not over.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Wagner and a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said his forces had captured all of Soledar and killed about 500 Ukrainian soldiers after heavy fighting.

"I want to confirm the complete liberation and cleansing of the territory of Soledar," Prigozhin said in a statement. "The whole city is littered with the corpses of Ukrainian soldiers."

But, in his daily address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted the front was "holding." He added: "The terrorist state and its propagandists are trying to pretend" to have achieved some successes in Soledar, "but the fighting continues."

Both Moscow and Kyiv have said the battle for Soledar has been long and brutal. If it did fall to Moscow's forces, that would mark Russia's first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months.