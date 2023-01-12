Ukraine disputes claim of Wagner group that salt-mining town fell to Russia yet admitted that the situation was 'difficult'

Ukraine said Thursday its forces were fighting fiercely to retain control of Soledar, a town in the eastern Donetsk region under heavy Russian bombardment.

Alexei Gromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said at his briefing that the battle for Soledar was still ongoing.

“As for Soledar, there are fierce battles going on,” Gromov said, adding that “it’s a little inappropriate to estimate in percentage terms” how much of the city the Ukrainian military controls. Gromov responded to the disputed claim by Russian private military firm Wagner Group to the effect that its capture of Soledar was complete.

"The fiercest and heaviest fighting is continuing today in the area of Soledar," Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar told reporters. "Despite the difficult situation, Ukrainian soldiers are fighting stubbornly," she added.

Both Moscow and Kyiv said the battle for Soledar has been long and brutal. Had it fallen to Moscow's forces, that would mark Russia's first significant territorial gain in Ukraine in months. Yet, the situation in and around the salt mine city appears fluid with neither claim independently verified.

“Giant work" has been done in Soledar, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing. He called the actions of the Russian military in Soledar "selfless and heroic."

“They will continue. We will admire and appreciate our heroes. We will remember those heroes who lost their lives, take care of those who were wounded," Peskov said.

He added that there is still a lot of work to be done and “this is not the time to stop.” “The main work is still ahead,” Peskov said.