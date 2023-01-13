Russia claims captured Ukraine's Soledar, Kyiv says 'severe fighting' continues

'On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed'

Russia said Friday it had taken control of Soledar, a salt mining town in eastern Ukraine, that has been a hotspot of fighting in Moscow's offensive.

"On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed," Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

"The city of Soledar is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations in the Donetsk direction. The establishment of full control over Soledar allows cutting off the supply routes of Ukrainian troops in the southwestern city of Artemovsk, and then blocking and taking into the "cauldron" the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine remaining there," the ministry added.

According to the statement, various units of the Russian army participated in the assault, contradicting previous claims by the head of the mercenary Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin that only his fighters were participating in the battle for Soledar, which has become one of the bloodiest of the entire war.

Spokesman for Ukraine's Eastern Military Command Serhiy Cherevaty denied Moscow's claims.

"Severe fighting is going on in Soledar," he said. "Ukraine's armed forces have the situation under control in difficult conditions."

Earlier on Friday morning, Kyiv said that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night.

"The night in Soledar was hot, battles continued," Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Malyar wrote on Telegram.