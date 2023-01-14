Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv - officials

Attack comes as Russian and Ukrainian forces battle for control of town of Soledar in eastern part of country

Russian missile attacks hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday morning, officials said, and the governor of another region warned that a massive missile strike could follow in the coming hours.

Reuters journalists heard a series of blasts in Kyiv before the air raid siren even sounded, which is highly unusual. Officials told residents to stay in shelters.

"Explosions in Dniprovskiy district. All agencies heading to the site. Stay in your shelters!" Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the debris of a missile came down on a non-residential area in the Holosiivskiy district in the west of Kyiv.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year and in October started using missiles and drones against targets in the country. These hits have not only caused military and civilian casualties, but have caused disruptions in electricity, heating and water for millions of Ukrainians as Moscow continues to pound energy infrastructure among other targets.

The lack of heating has been particularly difficult during Ukraine's harsh winter months.

The reported missile attack comes as Ukrainian and Russian forces are battling for control of the town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Russia on Friday said that it had taken control of the small salt-mining town, but Kyiv said that its soldiers were still fighting there.