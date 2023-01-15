Ukraine: Toll from tower block strike at 29, deadliest civilian attack in months

At least 73 people were wounded, 43 people reported missing

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a tower block in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 29 Sunday, the regional governor reported as rescue workers scrambled to reach survivors in the rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that at least 73 people were wounded and 39 people had been rescued as of Sunday afternoon. The city government in Dnipro said 43 people were reported missing. It appeared that 72 apartments were destroyed and more than 230 apartments were damaged, he added.

The toll makes it the deadliest Russian attack on a civilian target since a September 30 strike in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Moscow acknowledged firing the volley of missiles on Ukraine on Saturday but did not mention the Dnipro apartment building. Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilians in the war.

Saturday's strikes on Dnipro came just days after Russia announced the latest shake-up to its military command and suggests Russia will continue with its strategy of attempting to target Ukraine's energy and infrastructure networks under the oversight of Valery Gerasimov, Russia's Chief of the General Staff who was put in day-to-day charge of the military campaign.

Meanwhile NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with German media on Sunday that Ukraine could expect more deliveries of heavy weapons from Western countries in the near future. "We are in a decisive phase of the war," Stoltenberg said. "Therefore, it is important that we provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to win."