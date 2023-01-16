U.S. combat training for Ukrainian troops begins in Germany

The goal of the training is to prepare a battalion of 500 troops to return to the battlefield in the next five to eight weeks

The U.S. military began an expanded combat training of Ukrainian forces at the Grafenwoehr training area in Germany on Sunday.

The goal of the training is to prepare a battalion of 500 troops to return to the battlefield in the next five to eight weeks, according to General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. He told AP that the troops left Ukraine a few days ago and that he plans to visit them on Monday.

Milley also noted that there is a full set of weapons and equipment available in Germany for the so-called combined arms training. Is it aimed at boosting the skills of the Ukrainian troops to launch an offensive and counter Russian attacks. The trainees will also learn how to coordinate units during the battle, “using combined artillery, armor and ground forces.”

The U.S. official added that the training combined with the deployment of the new weapons to Ukraine will help Kyiv to regain its territories currently occupied by Russia.

“This support is really important for Ukraine to be able to defend itself. And we’re hoping to be able to pull this together here in short order,” Milley told reporters on his way to Europe.

He noted that the goal is for the weapons to be delivered to Ukraine on time for the trained forces to be able to use it, adding that it should happen “sometime before the spring rains show up. That would be ideal.”

According to Milley, the program will include classroom instruction and field work starting with small squads and later involving larger units. The training would culminate with a more complex combat exercise where an entire battalion and a headquarters unit would perform together.

Milley said the U.S. had already done this type of training before the Russian invasion last February, but once it began, U.S. forces that were doing training inside Ukraine had to leave the country. The U.S. since then has trained over 3,100 Ukrainian troops on how to use weapons and military equipment, including howitzers, armored vehicles and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS).