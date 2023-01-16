Russia's Putin, Turkey's Erdogan discuss prisoner swap with Ukraine

Erdogan assures Putin that his country is ready to play the role of a mediator to establish a 'lasting peace' between Russia and Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call on Monday during which they discussed exchanging prisoners with Ukraine, especially those who are wounded, Moscow said on Monday.

“The exchange of views on the situation around Ukraine continued. In particular, on the initiative of the Turkish side and taking into account recent contacts in Ankara, the commissioners of Russia and Ukraine for human rights will touch upon the issue of the exchange of prisoners, primarily the wounded,” the Kremlin said in a statement, referring to talks between human rights commissioners from the warring countries held in Turkey last week.

Putin also expressed his concerns over the “increasing volume of the transferred weapons and military equipment to Ukraine,” blaming Kyiv’s “Western sponsors” for the “intensification of hostilities.” Erdogan, according to a statement by the Turkish presidential press office, assured Putin that his country is ready to play the role of a mediator to establish a "lasting peace" between Russia and Ukraine.

The two leaders also discussed the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey and the grain exports from the Black Sea, as well as the “normalization of Turkish-Syrian relations.”

"Among the priorities is cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of Russian natural gas and the creation of a regional gas hub in Turkey," the Kremlin said.