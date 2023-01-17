Ukraine urges faster arms supplies from West amid deadly Russian attacks

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin slammed Kyiv's 'destructive' policies and growing Western arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukraine on Monday pledged the West to speed up its weapons supplies amid increased pressure from the Russian army on the eastern front.

The calls come as the death toll from a Russian missile strike on a residential building in the city of Dnipro in central Ukraine rose to 40 with 30 people still reported missing. According to Ukraine’s army General Staff, Russia continues to heavily shell 25 towns and villages near the strategic city of Bakhmut that Moscow has been trying to capture for months.

"Very heavy fighting is continuing in the two key sectors of... Bakhmut and Avdiivka," Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov said on YouTube.

"The enemy is attacking constantly and around the clock. And we are trying to maintain our positions. Russian troops are active at night - we are in great need of night vision equipment,” he stressed.

Russian artillery is also pounding over 30 settlements in the northeast Kharkiv and Sumy regions as well as towns surrounding the recently liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. The country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said in his night video address that the attack on Dnipro, which became the deadliest since the beginning of the war, and Russia's efforts to advance in the east require the West "to speed up decision-making" in arms supplies.

Earlier on Monday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin slammed Kyiv's "destructive" policies and growing Western arms supplies to Ukraine in a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin accused Ukraine of betting "on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, who are ramping up supplies of weapons and military equipment," according to the Kremlin.