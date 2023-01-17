UN confirms death of 7,000 civilians in Ukraine, warns real toll ‘considerably higher’

Most of the casualties were caused 'by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects'

Over 7,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion nearly 11 months ago, the Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights reported on Monday.

The office confirmed the death of 7,031 civilians but warned that the real toll is “considerably higher” as many areas remain inaccessible due to intense fighting. According to the UN, most of the recorded casualties - 6,536 - were confirmed in the areas of Ukraine controlled by Kyiv, while 495 civilian deaths occurred in the territories occupied by Russia.

The report didn’t specify who was responsible for these deaths but said that most of them were caused “by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and airstrikes.”

Kyiv has previously said the number of civilian casualties can amount to tens of thousands, citing satellite images of mass graves outside some towns occupied by the Russian army. Thus, the death toll in the eastern port city of Mariupol that was captured by Moscow in spring is estimated at 25,000.

Earlier on Monday, the Ukrainian attorney general’s office published statistics on the number of child deaths since the beginning of the war. The report said that 455 children died and another 897 were wounded, while stressing that these figures are “not final.”