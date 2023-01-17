Russia to make ‘major changes’ to military amid West 'proxy war' in Ukraine

Along with administrative reforms, Russia's DM Shoigu says it will strengthen the combat capabilities of his naval, aerospace, and strategic missiles forces

Russia said Tuesday it would make “major changes” to its military from now to 2026, promising to shake up the structure of its armed forces after months of setbacks in Ukraine amid its almost year-long invasion.

"Only by strengthening the key structural components of the armed forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Along with administrative reforms, Shoigu said it would strengthen the combat capabilities of its naval, aerospace, and strategic missiles forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the changes were made necessary by the “proxy war” being conducted in Ukraine by the West, which was sending increasingly heavy weaponry to Kyiv in its resistance against Russian forces.

In December, Russia’s Defense Ministry – which has faced sharp domestic criticism for the ineffectiveness of what it calls its “special military operation” in neighboring Ukraine – vowed to boost its military personnel to 1.5 million. It has also made numerous leadership changes in the past 11 months, during a war in which Russian forces initially seized large swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine but have since suffered a series of defeats and retreats.

The Defense Ministry said last week that it took control of Soledar – a small, salt-mining town in Ukraine's Donetsk region that had for weeks been the focus of a Russian assault.