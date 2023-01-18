U.S. sending Ukraine artillery shells stored in Israel - report

Some 300,000 shells stored in Israel headed to Ukrainian fighters to replenish artillery

The U.S. is sending artillery shells to Ukraine that are being stored in Israel, according to a report in The New York Times on Tuesday.

A senior U.S. official told the paper that out of more than a million 155-millimeter shells the U.S. has delivered or promised to deliver to Ukraine, almost half of them come or will come from stockpiles in Israel and South Korea. Both U.S. and Israeli officials said that half of the 300,000 shells stored in Israel have already arrived in Europe, and will enter Poland before delivery to Ukraine.

This comes as the U.S. is strained to supply more ammunition to Ukraine, which uses twice the combined production of artillery shells against Russian targets. The deficit has forced the U.S. to search for other sources to arm Ukrainian forces, including tapping into overseas stockpiles, until American manufacturers can scale up production.

“Based on a U.S. request, certain equipment was transferred” to the U.S. Defense Department, an Israeli military spokesman said.

U.S. officials said Washington promised Israel it will replenish the stockpile and will send emergency shipments of ammunition in case of an emergency.

Israel has been hesitant in supplying Ukraine with weapons, worried about Russia’s response. The Jewish state sees maintaining diplomatic ties with Moscow as a national interest, both for the large number of Jews living in Russia and for the military coordination in Syria.