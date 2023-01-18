'There will be more support and more advanced support, heavy weapons, and more modern weapons, because this is a fight for our values'

Ukraine's Western backers will promise heavier and more modern weaponry to Kyiv at a key meeting in Germany, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday, as pressure grows on Berlin to send tanks.

"The main message there will be more support and more advanced support, heavy weapons, and more modern weapons, because this is a fight for our values," Stoltenberg said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Defense ministers from around 50 NATO countries will meet on Friday at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss arming Ukraine in its fight against the Russian military occupying the country since February of last year.

The focus is expected to be not on what the United States will provide, but on whether Germany will send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least approve their transfer from third countries. Ukraine has relied primarily on Soviet-era T-72 tank variants and the Leopard 2 tank is regarded as one of the West's best, operated by armies in about 20 countries.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed world leaders gathered in the Swiss ski resort town on day three of the event. In the video speech broadcast from Kyiv, Zelensky called for "speed" in a decision to bring aid to Ukraine.

“Tyranny is advancing faster than democracies,” Zelensky said. "The mobilization of the world must go faster than the next military mobilization of our common enemy."