The war in Ukraine: A continuous stream of victims

Casualties continue to mount on both sides as Russia's military invasion approaches one year

As the war in Ukraine nears its 12th month, the number of soldiers and civilians killed remains unknown. The only thing that’s clear, is that the number of victims - wounded, killed, or fallen - is growing.

In Ukraine, hospitals report a steady stream of wounded soldiers coming from the frontlines. In a military hospital in the hard-hit Donbas region, 64-year-old Serhii Shumei sat next to his son’s hospital bed.

EMRE CAYLAK / AFP A wounded soldier waits for treatment in a room of the military hospital in Zaporizhzhya, Ukraine, on March 31, 2022.

“I’ve asked him ‘Do you know who I am?’ And he answered ‘Dad,’” said Serhii.

Once an idealistic young soldier, the son sustained a severe brain injury during a Russian shelling last August. Thirty-four-year-old Vitaalii has a deep hole in his skull, the size of a large pear. He is only now regaining consciousness.

His father promised he will never give up fighting for his son - or his country.

“I won’t kneel to the Russians who invaded our land," he said. “I only kneel in church or when I work on the field. I will crawl, but I will put him back on his feet. This is my dream.”

How many have died?

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are coming forward with the numbers of military or civilian fatalities. But other international bodies are keeping an eye.

Together with BBC Russia, the independent Russian media Mediazona gathered information about killed Russian soldiers from social media, local news media, and official publications. According to their findings, at least 10,711 Russian soldiers were killed until mid-December - but they expect the real number to be much higher.

AP Photo/Bernat Armangue The body of a Russian soldier lies on the side of a street on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 27, 2022.

Last week, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said they verified almost 7,000 civilian deaths - of them, 431 were children.

On January 16, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry published that the number of Russian military losses amounted to more than 116,000 people since the beginning of the war.

And in November, a senior U.S. general estimated that around 100,000 Russian soldiers and 100,000 Ukrainian fighters have been killed or wounded in the war so far.

But while the exact number of victims in the war so far continues to be hidden, the heavy human cost of the violence is more than clear.

A tragedy in the midst of war

On Wednesday, a heart-breaking tragedy shook Ukraine, as 14 people were killed - including one child - and more than 20 others were wounded. A helicopter crashed and burned next to a nursery full of children in Brovary just outside the capital Kyiv. Among the dead were several top officials, including Ukraine’s interior minister, Denys Monastyrskyi.

Children playing in the kindergarten were hurt, as the helicopter smashed into a building next to it. Kateryna Pechura, a mother of two, was woken by the noise of the crash.

"I thought a rocket hit our house. I quickly started to dress the children," she said. The confusion was complete, she recalled. Kateryna had kept her kids home, because they weren’t feeling well.

With her toddler safe in her arms, she recounted the dramatic morning with a trembling voice: "Everyone in the house started running, going down to the ground floor. We came out and we looked at what happened, bodies with torn-off clothes. The children were crying, mothers were screaming, and someone was running carrying kids' shoes and clothes. It was awful," she said, holding back tears.

A young neighbor, 17-year-old Hlib, ran to the site to help the crying children.

"When I first ran here, everything was covered in fog, I couldn't see past my hand, and a strong smell was coming through the smoke,” he explained. “We heard screams, children were running around and we began to help. They were passing children over the fence, and we managed to take three of them and help.”

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. According to an adviser to Ukraine’s interior ministry, authorities were looking into three main possible avenues: Sabotage, equipment malfunction, and violation of safety rules.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky called it a Black Morning for the country and promised the cause would be investigated.

Bloody days

The helicopter crash came just days after a massive Russian missile attack in a residential area of the city of Dnipro left at least 45 residents dead and 20 still missing.

VITALII MATOKHA / AFP A residential building destroyed after a missile strike, in Dnipro on January 16, 2023

Despite a series of military setbacks, Russian forces continue their offensive in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said that Moscow will win the near year-long war:

“The victory is guaranteed, I have no doubt about it."

The world reacts

Condolences from world leaders poured in. In an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine needs more sophisticated weapons from the West:

“Nobody knows exactly how the war will end, but most likely around negotiations, so around the negotiating table. But what we do know is that the outcome of those negotiations will be totally dependent on the strength on the battlefield, so if we want Ukraine to prevail as an independent, sovereign nation and a peaceful negotiated solution, more support for Ukraine is the way to peace, to a negotiated peace," he said.

This could be a pivotal moment for the conflict - Western countries are potentially stepping up their support from clearly defensive, to potentially offensive. Something that in the long run could have a major significance.