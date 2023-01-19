However, U.S. still fears Russia could retaliate by using tactical nuclear weapons

A new report says that the United States is now considering helping Ukraine on the battlefield in Crimea.

Russia annexed the peninsula on the northern coast of the Black Sea in 2014. The international community does not recognize Moscow's claims to the region.

Several anonymous U.S. officials told the New York Times that there are still fears that Moscow would retaliate by using tactical nuclear weapons. The U.S. is now assessing those risks of assisting the Ukrainian operation and sees it as a way to strengthen Kyiv's position in any future negotiations.

While the U.S. has maintained that Crimea is still part of Ukraine, they have hesitated to become involved on the battlefield there.

Moscow blamed Ukraine for an attack in October on the sole bridge linking the annexed Crimea peninsula to Russia which killed four. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that missile strikes across Ukraine were in retaliation for the explosion on the Kerch Bridge, calling it a "terrorist act."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in August pledged to retake Crimea from Russia, saying that it would restore "world law and order" and be the "biggest anti-war step."