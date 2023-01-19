‘We call on Mr. Lavrov to unequivocally apologize and withdraw these comments’

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) on Wednesday condemned Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comments where he compared the West’s support for Ukraine to Hitler’s Final Solution, and called on him to apologize.

In a statement, the organization expressed “shock and concern” over Lavrov’s claims that the United States is leading a coalition of Western states that intend to solve the “Russian question” like Hitler did with European Jews during the Holocaust.

“We are shocked and appalled by this shameful comparison drawn by Minister Lavrov between the actions of a coalition of democratic countries and Hitler’s persecution and murder of six million Jews in the Shoah,” EJC President Ariel Muzicant said.

“This is Holocaust distortion at its most basic level and we call on Mr. Lavrov to unequivocally apologize and withdraw these comments,” he added.

Muzicant pointed out that it was not the first time that the Russian minister used “Holocaust equivalence and Hitler references.” He was referring to Lavrov’s remarks last May when he said that Hitler “had Jewish blood.”

Back then, Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call with former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett apologized for his minister’s comments.

On Thursday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry responded to the European Jewish Congress' statement by saying that they “are not interested in the opinion of the organization that has for years been ignoring the catastrophic level of antisemitism in Ukraine and discredited itself.”