Ukraine urges quick transfer of tanks, says ‘time to stop’ fearing Putin

Ukraine’s presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Thursday that it was time for the West to stop fearing Russian President Vladimir Putin and send modern tanks to his war-torn country.

"Time to stop trembling at Putin and take the final step," Podolyak tweeted.

"From Washington to London, from Paris to Warsaw, one thing is said: Ukraine needs tanks - the key to end war properly," he wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an audience at the economic forum in Davos that Germany’s hesitation to send tanks to Ukraine unless the U.S. does so, was “not the right strategy.”

“There are times where we shouldn't hesitate or shouldn't compare. When someone says 'I will give tanks if someone else will also share tanks'," Zelensky said by videolink.

Reports said earlier that Berlin was reluctant to deploy its modern Leopard tanks waiting for Washington to supply its Abrams tanks.

"We need all the strength there is out there because we are fighting against all of this tyranny," Zelensky stressed.

"We can not just do it (the fight) with motivation and morale," he added.

Zelensky’s call comes ahead of Ukraine's Western allies from 50 NATO countries meeting the U.S. Ramstein air base in Germany on Friday. Earlier on Wednesday, NATO chief Yens Stoltenberg promised heavier and more modern weaponry to Kyiv.

President of the European Council Charles Michel during his visit to Ukraine on Wednesday said that tanks "must be delivered" to Ukraine.

"I firmly support the delivery of tanks," Michel tweeted.

"We want to support you because we are aware that the next few weeks may be decisive for what comes next."