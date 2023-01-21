U.S. officials advise Ukraine to wait on offensive

U.S. President Joe Biden recently approved a new $2.5 billion package for weapons in Ukraine

A senior official from the U.S. Biden administration said on Friday that the country is advising Ukraine to hold off on launching an offensive against Russian forces as the invasion reaches the one-year mark next month.

The U.S. official continued - speaking to a small group of reporters on condition of anonymity - that the U.S. talks with Ukraine on any counter-offensive have been in the context of ensuring the Ukrainians devote enough time first to training on the latest weaponry provided by the United States.

Officials believe that any such offensive would be more successful if the Ukrainians took advantage of training and new weaponry provided by other countries. This comes after the U.S. on Thursday announced it would send hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine for use in the fight against invading country Russia.

However, the United States was holding onto the decision not to provide Abrams tanks to Ukraine at this time, the official said, according to Reuters. This comes amid controversy with Germany regarding tanks.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently approved a new $2.5 billion package for weapons in Ukraine, telling reporters that "Ukraine is going to get all the help they need." He was asked if he supports Poland's intention to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

The belief in Washington is that Ukraine has spent considerable resources defending the city of Bakhmut but that there is a high possibility that the Russians will eventually push the Ukrainians out of that town, the official said. However, the official continued, it would not result in any strategic shift on the battlefield.