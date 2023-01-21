Baltic allies join in with criticism of Germany

Ukraine on Saturday blasted the "global indecision" of its allies after Germany stalled on supplying its vaunted Leopard tanks to bolster Kyiv's fighting capacity in the nearly year-long war with Russia.

On Friday, some 50 nations agreed to provide Kyiv with billions of dollars' worth of military hardware, including armored vehicles and munitions needed to push back Russian forces.

But German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that despite heightened expectations, "We still cannot say when a decision will be taken, and what the decision will be, when it comes to the Leopard tank."

"Today's indecision is killing more of our people," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. "Every day of delay is the death of Ukrainians. Think faster," he said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1616733597880262657 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a joint statement Saturday, the foreign ministers of the three Baltic states urged Germany "to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine without delay.

"This is needed to stop Russian aggression, help Ukraine and restore peace in Europe quickly," said a message tweeted by Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics and his Estonian and Lithuanian counterparts.

The hesitancy isn’t merely an issue between Berlin and Kyiv, as other countries would need Germany’s permission to send their own stocks of German-produced tanks to Ukraine. On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Warsaw would consider giving its tanks even without Berlin’s permission.