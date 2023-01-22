Russia increases shelling in regions outside Ukraine's Donbas

'Attempting to study our defense, the enemy has activated artillery fire,' Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, says

Officials from regions outside Donbas said on Saturday that Russia had increased shelling of Ukraine's eastern areas.

The intensified shelling comes as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and other officials claimed Moscow would likely attempt a new offensive in the coming months. These attacks seek to overload Ukraine's defenses, according to analysts.

"Attempting to study our defense, the enemy has activated artillery fire," Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region of southeastern Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app, Reuters reported. The Ukrainian military's General Staff also said Russia continues its offensive in the area and that 25 settlements were affected by Russian artillery fire on Saturday.

Additionally, Russian forces launched 115 strikes in the Sumy region that borders Russia in Ukraine's northeast, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram. The governor continued that a 17-year-old was wounded, and several houses and infrastructure buildings were destroyed.

Russia's defense ministry said a recent offensive had put its army's units in more advantageous positions along the Zaporizhzhia front line, according to Reuters. Ukrainian military officials called this an exaggeration, however.

Fighting has concentrated in the Donbas region since an aggressive Ukrainian counteroffensive in late August. This includes most of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions partly controlled by Russia and which Moscow claims to have annexed.