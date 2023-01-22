Germany says will let Poland send tanks to Ukraine

'We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated'

Germany is ready to authorize Poland to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine to help Kyiv fight the Russian invasion once Warsaw makes such a request, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Sunday.

Last week Germany and Western allies reached no decision on whether Germany would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or permit other countries that have them to do so, despite Ukraine's pleas for modern tanks to boost its defenses.

"We know how important these tanks are and this is why we are discussing this now with our partners. We need to make sure people's lives are saved and Ukraine's territory liberated," Baerbock said, pointing out that Poland had yet to make a formal request.

Poland announced earlier it is ready to deliver 14 Leopard tanks to Kyiv but Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he was waiting for "a clear statement" from Berlin whether countries that have the Leopards can transfer them to Ukraine. He also described Germany's refusal to send its own tanks to Ukraine as "unacceptable," saying that "innocent people are dying every day" because of Russian aggression.

Also on Sunday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.

Scholz, asked at a news conference in Paris about providing tanks to Ukraine, said all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far had taken place in close coordination with Western partners. "We will do that in the future," he said.