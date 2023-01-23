53% of Ukrainians feel supported by Israel - opinion poll

According to the survey, 64% of Ukrainians support Israel in its conflict with Iran

The majority of Ukrainians see Israel as a friendly country supporting Ukraine, a new poll found.

With 53 percent of Ukrainians believing Israel is their country’s ally, 12 percent think the opposite, according to the survey conducted earlier this month by the Institute of Sociology in Kyiv at the request of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine. However, 43 percent of respondents expressed their dissatisfaction with the refusal of the Jewish state to assist their country militarily in their fight against the Russian invasion.

When asked how Israel helps Ukraine, 48 percent of respondents said Israel transferred humanitarian aid, 17 percent said Jerusalem provided intelligence, and 8 percent claimed that it transferred security equipment and weapons. While 11 percent think that Israel does not help Ukraine at all, 16 percent did not answer the question.

Regarding the points of rapprochement between the two countries, 53 percent of Ukrainians believe that Israel and Ukraine are similar in their resilience, 33 percent think that the two countries are similar in their level of democracy, 30 percent noted their creativity and innovation and 39 percent said the two countries share the same moral values. Moreover, an overwhelming majority of Ukrainians (87 percent) believe that Israeli technologies can benefit their country in the post-war reconstruction process.

The poll also reveals that 60 percent of Ukrainians feel solidarity with Israelis when attacked by Palestinians, compared to only 1 percent who feel solidarity with Palestinians. According to the survey, 64 percent of Ukrainians support Israel in its conflict with Iran against less than 1 percent of respondents, who back the Iranian side.