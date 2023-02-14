How does Ukraine prevail in Russia’s war?

How did we go from discussing how quickly Kyiv would fall to debating realistic plans for Russia’s ultimate defeat?

Roughly one year ago today, in the month before Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine, the world was discussing how quickly Kyiv would fall: whether in 72 hours or maybe a bit more. Today, in February 2023, we’re debating realistic plans for Russia’s ultimate defeat and what instruments Ukraine needs to bring this war to a quicker end.

How did we go from there to here, despite so many not giving our nation even a chance just a year ago? There have been several clearly visible steps and factors.

First: Ukraine managed to survive the first, most terrible strike and to save its capital city. Thanks to warnings from Western intelligence, the Ukrainian armed forces prepared themselves. And, in the final hours before the moment of truth, the Ukrainian military managed to move its assets, saving much of its troops and hardware from the devastating Russian missile attacks on bases across the country.

Ukraine’s military managed to preserve itself as a fully-controlled, centralized system, avoiding becoming demoralized, which was very important. And it was a hard won success because, as an attacker, Russia alone chose the timing and direction of its first major strike. The smaller Ukrainian military could neither keep at bay the giant mobilized force of Russia, nor fully cover the entirety of its own borders in a country the size of France.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP An employee holds the flag of the Hospitallers volunteer medical battalion, which assists with medical evacuations of wounded Ukrainian servicemen, at the driver's headquarters near Donetsk.

The Russian command never wanted this to be a World War II-style total war. Instead, they aimed for their elite airborne units to seize control of the Hostomel Airfield, near Kyiv, then rush forward additional forces, enabling them to seize the city’s government, and to kill or capture Ukraine’s main leadership.

They wanted to behead, destabilize and demoralize Ukraine with a sharp, rapid and precise action. Thus the “special military operation.” But the bold landing at the Hostomel Airfield failed. And the swarms of regular Russian forces that merely expected to occupy an already destabilized country had to step up for a full-scale advance.

Giant Russian convoys rushed deep into Ukrainian territory, poorly organized and under protected. They had to move along a few key highways, channeling them through dense forests and swamps in Ukraine's north. Making them easy targets for the highly mobile, small Ukrainian squads armed with light anti-tank weapons, like the Javelin and NLAW, which ambushed them in the quagmire. Such tactics quickly devastated the convoys, allowing the Ukrainians to not only destroy but also to capture a lot of Russian vehicles — abandoned and empty of fuel at the side of the road.

Regular Russian forces became bogged down in the suburbs of critical cities like Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv, where they faced fierce resistance alongside strikes from experienced and precise Ukrainian artillery. That’s why there was so much footage of devastated Russian convoys in late February and March.

Additionally, due to poor logistics and inadequate command and control, Russia’s most powerful formation sustained catastrophic losses. Russia had nearly 150,000 troops prepared for the whole operation, which was absolutely not enough against a country as big as Ukraine, especially if the defenders offered organized and effective resistance. Moreover, the Kremlin dispersed its forces within a giant territory all along the Ukrainian border, from Kyiv to Donbas and Crimea.

As a result, the failed first strike was Russia’s most fatal mistake. But, unfortunately, a lot of things went wrong for Ukraine in the south. Ukrainian failures allowed Russia to quickly seize Kherson and Melitopol, and proceed along the Azov Sea coastline without much resistance. And this led to the tragic siege and the destruction of Mariupol — much sooner than the Ukrainian command could have expected.

YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP A Ukrainian serviceman of the National Border Guard Service demonstrates a drone with a mimetic grenade in Bakhmut, Ukraine

So Russia had to withdraw from Ukraine’s north - and drastically narrow its goal from capturing the whole of Ukraine - to just the Donbas. They regrouped, deployed a much more intense and dense military grouping in Ukraine’s east, and attacked again supported by huge artillery formations that devastated everything standing in their way, be it Ukrainian defenses or local cities.

Ukraine, in turn, continued offering stiff resistance in Donbas as well. It had strong positions in the fortified region, and it decided to go on attriting Russian forces in fierce and costly urban fighting. This helped the country buy time and complete the total mobilization of its armed forces.

The shedding of the blood of so many Ukrainian soldiers gave politicians and diplomats time to persuade the West to make a difficult political decision - to provide Ukraine with sophisticated hardware, such as artillery and rocket systems. Without that, Ukraine would simply run out of heavy weaponry and lose the war in the long run.

And by June and July, Russia was so exhausted amid the brutal fighting in Donbas that it effectively stopped making significant advances ever since then. And systems like HIMARS or M270 continued undermining Russian logistics and munition supplies, weakening Russia’s most significant advantage: artillery.

As a result, in the fall of 2022, degraded Russian forces sustained major defeats in Kherson, the Kharkiv region and the north Donbas. They lost important strongholds and transportation points that were vital to their conquest. Ukraine seized the upper hand, causing the Kremlin to switch to hazardous policies like Russian mobilization or the mass recruitment of convicts who died in insane human wave attacks onUkrainian lines.

The Kremlin now continues to buy time at this cost to generate new giant armies, hoping to overwhelm Ukraine with them. But it takes a lot of time and resources. That’s why Ukraine is now asking for truly huge supplies of heavy weaponry. So that the Ukrainian military can successfully carry out new offensive operations and inflict an ultimate defeat upon the Russian military in Ukraine: before the Kremlin manages to complete its full-scale mobilization.

Russia can and must be stripped of its ability to continue with this war, offensive or defensive. And that would be effectively the end of this war and the start of peace negotiations.