European foreign ministers agreed on Monday to spend over $540 million extra on weapons for Ukraine.

The agreement will take the EU's commitment to supply Ukraine's military to over $3.9 billion, which does not include spending by individual member states.

In total, European nations countries have spent more than $11.9 billion on weapons for Ukraine, which is less than half of what the United States has spent on its own so far.

"We need bold, decisive, and audacious steps to secure Ukraine's victory in 2023," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after briefing his counterparts from the EU.

Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis also called for tougher sanctions against Russia and for supplying Kyiv with everything it needs for a complete victory over Moscow.

“The most important thing we need to discuss is fear: We need to defeat the fear of defeating Russia,” said Landsbergis.

“If we don’t prepare for Russia losing the war, then we’re not serious about Ukraine winning.”

The meeting came amid the expulsion of the Estonian Ambassador to Russia, with Moscow accusing the Baltic country of “total Russophobia” and “destroying” relations with Russia.

Ministers from multiple Baltic nations have asked Berlin to greenlight sending Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv at the recent meeting in Brussels. Germany has said that it could be ready to grant permission for other countries, such as Poland, to donate German-made tanks to Ukrainian forces.

"I wish I would not have to wait one more day for tanks to be delivered," Landsbergis said.