Poland officially requests Germany’s consent to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Poland’s Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak announced on Tuesday that Warsaw officially asked Germany for consent to send its modern Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

He said on Twitter that he expects Berlin to “join the coalition” of Ukraine’s allies as it serves a common cause of ensuring “security of the whole of Europe.”

“The Germans have already received our request for consent to the transfer of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. I also appeal to the German side to join the coalition of countries supporting Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks,” the minister wrote.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius in turn signaled Tuesday that allies could start training Ukrainian forces to use Leopard tanks. The minister, who took office last week, said that he had "expressly encouraged partner countries that have Leopard tanks that are ready for deployment to train Ukrainian forces on these tanks".

"I expect a decision to be made shortly," he added.

Berlin’s statement comes as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters that a decision on their delivery of tanks would be made "soon". Germany has been under intense international pressure in recent weeks as it refused to allow the export of much-needed tanks to Ukraine amid intensified Russian attacks.

